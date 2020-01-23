Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.50. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 40,817 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?