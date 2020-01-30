Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.49

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.80. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 25,387 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 62.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

