Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 192,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

BATRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

BATRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. 5,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,915. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $1,688,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

