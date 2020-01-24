Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.43

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.43 and last traded at $131.32, with a volume of 161986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 599.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 74.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at $82,656,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

