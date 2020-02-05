Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $134.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $136.26. 1,455,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.22. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.07 and a one year high of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 619.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

