Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBTYA. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.06.

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 95,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 24.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 191,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: Beige Book