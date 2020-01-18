Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.15

Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 120148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

