Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on LILA. Barclays raised Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 544,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $9,907,405.44. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILA traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.44. 155,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

