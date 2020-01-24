Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

