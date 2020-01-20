Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.98 million.

FWONK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

