Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.58

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 46870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

