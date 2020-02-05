Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $50.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

FWONK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of FWONK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. 867,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,925. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.98 million. Analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading