Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 966,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 69,643 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

