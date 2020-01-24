Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Liberty Oilfield Services has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

