Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 7.9%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.77, approximately 634,294 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 667,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

