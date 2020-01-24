Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.98

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.39, with a volume of 20286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading