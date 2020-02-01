Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.37

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.37 and last traded at $64.90, with a volume of 21036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 829,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,833,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,050,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

