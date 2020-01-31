Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 356,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,010. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $522,629.44. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56. Insiders sold 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

