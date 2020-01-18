Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

