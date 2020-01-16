Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. 13,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,334. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,939.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

