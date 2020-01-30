Liberum Capital Boosts Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 450

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 412.45 ($5.43).

LON CRST opened at GBX 502 ($6.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 434.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 388.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

