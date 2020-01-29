Liberum Capital Cuts Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target to GBX 280

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 251.18 ($3.30).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 251.40 ($3.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.62).

In other news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

