Liberum Capital Downgrades Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) to Hold

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOTC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday.

LON:HOTC opened at GBX 435 ($5.72) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 452.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.83 million and a P/E ratio of 45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 527 ($6.93).

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 5,000 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.85), for a total value of £22,250 ($29,268.61). Also, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £85,134 ($111,988.95).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance