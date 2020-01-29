Liberum Capital Increases SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 990

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 990 ($13.02) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 872 ($11.47).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 902.20 ($11.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 886.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 822.84. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89).

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel