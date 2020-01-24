Liberum Capital Raises AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 8,810

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,726 ($101.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,597.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,212.91. The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of £727.50 ($956.99).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

