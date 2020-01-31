Liberum Capital Raises Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target to GBX 384

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital increased their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 364 ($4.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 331.15.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

