Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price (down previously from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.60).

MONY stock opened at GBX 321.10 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 358.89. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 280.80 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

