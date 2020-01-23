Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of SFE opened at GBX 71.40 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41. Safestyle UK has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.70.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?