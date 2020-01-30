Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UDG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 902.33 ($11.87).

UDG stock opened at GBX 795 ($10.46) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 802.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 781.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index