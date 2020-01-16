Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.26) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.75 ($2.68).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 209.04 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.13 ($2.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.51.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Insiders have purchased 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806 over the last 90 days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?