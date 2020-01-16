Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 674.60 ($8.87).

Shares of LON:PSON traded down GBX 55 ($0.72) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 563.40 ($7.41). 9,886,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 641.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 747.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

