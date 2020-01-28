Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Costain Group (LON:COST)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday.

LON COST traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 193.40 ($2.54). The company had a trading volume of 254,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,539. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 401.50 ($5.28). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67.

In other Costain Group news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,437.10 ($4,521.31).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

