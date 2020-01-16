Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.26) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

IG Group stock traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 676.20 ($8.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 688.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 620.14.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

