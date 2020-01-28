Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KIE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday.

LON KIE opened at GBX 78.99 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.08. Kier Group has a 1-year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 547 ($7.20).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

