Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 646 ($8.50).

LON:NETW traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 564 ($7.42). 1,011,109 shares of the stock traded hands. Network International has a 12-month low of GBX 490.50 ($6.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 650 ($8.55). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 598.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 573.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 0.32.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

