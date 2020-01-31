Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Monday.

LON:OXB traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 606 ($7.97). 37,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The firm has a market cap of $465.77 million and a P/E ratio of -52.24. Oxford BioMedica has a 52 week low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 659.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 615.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

