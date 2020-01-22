Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of SENS stock opened at GBX 50.80 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.44. Sensyne Health has a one year low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

