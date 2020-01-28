Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SPI has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spire Healthcare Group to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.75) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.04 million and a P/E ratio of 33.35. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

