LiCo Energy Metals (CVE:LIC) Trading 20% Higher

LiCo Energy Metals Inc (CVE:LIC) traded up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 178,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 429% from the average session volume of 33,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $963,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

LiCo Energy Metals

LiCo Energy Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy metals projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Glencore Bucke cobalt project covering 16.2 hectares (ha) located to the east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Teledyne cobalt project with 5 patented mining claims covering an area of 79.1 ha, as well as 8 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 528.0 ha located in the Bucke and Lorrain Townships of Ontario.

