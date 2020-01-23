Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.31

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.31 and last traded at $115.30, with a volume of 8170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.93.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.46.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

