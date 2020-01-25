Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NYSE:LSI opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

