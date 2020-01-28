Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,778. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.57). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LCUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $32,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,078.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $94,647.30. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?