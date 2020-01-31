LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 823,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $243.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.64.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,661.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $203,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

