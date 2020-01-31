LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Up 12.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) shot up 12.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.96, 474,688 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 557% from the average session volume of 72,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,661.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $203,805. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LifeVantage by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 461.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $239.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

LifeVantage Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

