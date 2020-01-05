Lifted Liquids Continues Its Rapid Growth Prior to Contemplated Merger With Acquired Sales Corp.

ZION, Ill., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Liquids, which has entered into a letter of intent to merge with Acquired Sales Corp. (OTC Pink: AQSP), today announced that it expects its 2019 revenue to exceed $4.5 million, a 150% increase over 2018, and expects its 2019 EBITDA to exceed $2 million, an increase of 275% over 2018.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nicholas S. Warrender, founder and CEO of Lifted Liquids, said: “Our explosive revenue growth is attributed to a deep understanding of customer wants and industry needs. With an ever shifting and booming new industry, the balance is having a foothold on the present marketplace with the other foot in the future. We’ve built incredible brands for different parts of the industry, been a rock solid supply chain for growing companies, but most importantly developed strong and lasting relationships that are invaluable. Based upon discussions with our customers and distributors, we conservatively project that our 2020 revenues will exceed $11 million, and that our 2020 EBITDA will exceed $4 million.”

The closing of Lifted Liquids’ merger with Acquired Sales Corp. is subject to a number of conditions, including the completion of an audit of Lifted Liquids satisfactory to Acquired Sales Corp., the closing of a capital raise by Acquired Sales Corp. of $9 million, the execution of definitive merger and other documentation, and the completion of all necessary third party approvals and securities filings. Many of these conditions are out of Lifted Liquids’ control and substantially to be performed by Acquired Sales Corp. and there is no assurance that they will be met.

Nicholas S. Warrender, founder and CEO of Lifted Liquids, said: “We are excited to partner with Acquired Sales Corp. in building a leader in the cannabinoid industry. We have a robust pipeline of additional diverse acquisitions that we are actively pursuing. I look forward to partnering with the most talented entrepreneurs in the marketplace and truly collaborating for the good of the industry and our customers.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes, without limitation, expected and projected revenue and EBITDA, and the contingencies to the closing of the contemplated merger between Lifted Liquids and Acquired Sales Corp. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of Lifted Liquids differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, or to the contemplated merger between Lifted Liquids and Acquired Sales Corp. not closing. Lifted Liquids and Acquired Sales Corp. undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are set forth in Acquired Sales Corp.‘s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

:

Lifted Liquids

Nicholas S. Warrender, Founder and CEO

Nick

and