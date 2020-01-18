Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,081,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 69,093 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $396,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

