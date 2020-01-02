Light parade in northern Germany

Participants of the “Lichterparade” light parade wear illuminated costumes as they dance through the streets of Celle, northern Germany, on Saturday, at the first Advent weekend and the start of the season. Until the beginning of January, various events and program events will take place within the scope of the light spectacle. Photo: VCG

Newspaper headline: Light of the party

