Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $4.81. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 5,767 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 269,167 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.71% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

