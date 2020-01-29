Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Update

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE LITB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.51. Lightinthebox has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

Lightinthebox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

