Lightwaverf (LON:LWRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Lightwaverf PLC (LON:LWRF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 480741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other news, insider Steve Harris purchased 159,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,165 ($14,686.92).

Lightwaverf Company Profile (LON:LWRF)

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

